LIE reopens after hours-long shutdown because of overturned truck

QUEENS, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer overturned on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a portion of the highway for hours in both directions near Exit 25.

At least four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to FDNY.

All lanes of the LIE between Kissena Boulevard and Utopia Parkway in Queens had been closed as of 12:30 p.m., according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

All westbound lanes in that span had reopened at 2:30 p.m., officials said. By 3:40 p.m., all eastbound lanes had reopened.

Drivers were warned to expect residual delays as the evening rush began.

Earlier in the afternoon, traffic was being veered off at Exit 24 on the westbound side of the highway, according to aerial footage of the scene.

Trucks and cars that had been stuck directly behind the crashed truck has been cleared, either by being directed around the crash or turning around and driving in the opposite direction.