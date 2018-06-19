New York to sue feds over child separation policy: Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state will sue the federal government over the Trump administration’s policy of separating families accused of crossing the U.S. border illegally.

The Democrat said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday that he expects the lawsuit to be filed within two weeks.

Cuomo said at least 70 children who were separated from their parents are currently being housed in New York facilities that have contracts with the federal government. Most of the facilities are in the New York City area.

Cuomo says the Trump administration’s policy of separating families is “inhumane.”

The governor says the lawsuit will claim the children were taken from their parents without due process under federal and state laws.

The Trump administration says the family separations are required under the law.