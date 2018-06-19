Motorcyclist wanted for questioning in Bronx drive-by shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for suspected gunmen wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that left four people injured in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Four men, all in their 30s, were hit by bullets june before 1 a.m. on June 12 in front of a food market on West 166th Street and Summit Avenue, police said.

The drivers of a silver Nissan Altima, a black sedan and a motorcycle were traveling east on West 166th Street, when they drove by 24 Hour Food Market and fired multiple rounds from handguns, police said. They then drove off, heading south on Odgen Avenue, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in his left elbow and right leg; a 31-year-old man was shot in the back of his head and right leg; a 31-year-old man was shot in his abdomen; and a 32-year-old man was shot once in both legs, police said.

All victims were transported to the hospital.

PIX11 News tried to speak with the victims on Tuesday but some are in the hospital and others did not answer.

As police trying to figure out a motive, the community is outraged and tired. The shooting happened days after bullets went flying and hit two people, including a 12-year-old girl playing in Nelson Playground.

Police released surveillance video of a man who was on a motorcycle near the scene of the drive-by shooting and said he is wanted for questioning. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white stripes, helmet and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

