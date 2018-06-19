Person fatally struck by L train in Brooklyn; service resumes with delays

BROOKLYN — A person was fatally struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, causing L train service to be disrupted for several hours.
According to EMS sources, the incident happened between stations near the Wilson Avenue stop.
The identity of the person and details of the incident are not yet known.
For more information, visit MTA.com.
Service is now resuming in both directions on the line after a fatality on the tracks. Expect continuing delays as congestion clears. Thank you for your patience.