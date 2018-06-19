Indiana trooper wins praise for stopping too slow driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper who tweeted a photo of a vehicle he stopped for driving too slowly in the left lane says he's overwhelmed by the widespread praise he's receiving online.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stopped the driver Saturday on Interstate 65, about 35 miles south of Indianapolis, after about 20 vehicles had slowed behind her. Wheeles says she was traveling under the 70 mph speed limit. Indiana law requires drivers to move to the right lane to allow faster traffic to pass.

The post has been retweeted by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, who said, "This guy is my hero," and Fox NFL announcer and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

Others suggested he win a Nobel Prize or asked him to relocate to their states.

“I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane,” Wheeles tweeted Saturday.

“Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass.”

Wheeles’ tweet garnered nearly 15,000 retweets and more than 49,000 likes as of Monday.

The state’s “slowpoke” or “move over” law went into effect in 2015. It says that drivers traveling in the left lane must move over if the car behind them is going faster. Police have said a driver going too slow in the fast lane can be just as dangerous for traffic as a speeding vehicle.

In one response to a Twitter user, Wheeles acknowledged that the law can apply even if the driver is going the speed limit. It all depends on how fast the traffic behind you is going.

“The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an ‘accordion effect’ as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle,” Wheeles wrote. “This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety.”

But he also said that the law isn’t intended to encourage anyone to break the speed limit.

“This is in no way encouraging people to speed. Those speeders are definitely in violation also. Vehicles all travel at different speeds. It was put in place to keep left lane drivers (or the family ten cars back) from getting run over by faster traffic while in the left lane.”

