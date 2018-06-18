School bullying at an all-time high in NYC: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Bullying in New York City schools is at an all-time high. That and other alarming statistics were released Monday in a report by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

The report, titled “Safe and Supportive Schools: A Plan to Improve School Climate and Safety in NYC,” used information from a 2017 student survey, reports submitted to the New York State Education department, and data on guidance counselors and social workers, among other sources.

The report found that 82 percent of students in grades 6-12 say peers have harassed, bullied or intimidated others in their schools. That’s an increase from the previous all-time high of 65 percent reported in 2012. Around one in five students say they don’t feel safe in or around their school.

The report also discusses resources available in schools. There is on average one guidance counselor per 375 students, and one social worker per 612 students. During the 2016-17 school year, 45 percent of all schools had no social worker.

The full report can be found on Stringer's website.

A spokesperson from the New York City Department of Education sent PIX11 News the following statement: "We have detailed protocols in place to ensure allegations of bullying are immediately reported, investigated and addressed, and are investing in both anti-bullying initiatives and mental health supports in partnership with ThriveNYC that strengthen and expand critical programs. As part of our ongoing work to ensure students are provided with a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment, we’re adding more guidance counselors, providing additional training, launching a portal for families, hosting community workshops, and we remain laser-focused on this work."