Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

MIAMI – Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida on Monday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said

TMZ first reported that the 20-year-old was leaving a motorcycle dealership when shots were fired at his vehicle.

Witnesses said on Twitter that the rapper appeared to be “lifeless,” according to TMZ.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a call shortly before 4 p.m. about a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, where RIVA Motorsports is located, about 43 miles outside of Miami.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed that the man who was taken to the hospital had been pronounced dead and identified him as Jahseh Onfroy, XXXTentacion’s birth name,

The rapper topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.

Earlier in the afternoon Monday, he posted a message to his Instagram Story that read, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”