Pit bulls attack group of women in the Bronx, 5 injured

PELHAM, the Bronx — Five people – including a 12-year-old girl – were injured in a pit bull attack on Sunday night, police said.

Two 36-year-old women lost control of pit bulls on leashes near the intersection of Pelham Parkway and Lurting Avenue around 10:35 p.m., police said. The dogs ran at a group of eight people.

Five people were injured, suffering bite wounds and scratches. Three of the victims were teenage girls. The oldest victim is a 45-year-old woman. None of their injuries are life threatening.

Police issued a summons to the women who were walking the dogs. The dogs were taken by animal control.