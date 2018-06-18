Full list of school closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut

Schools will close early Monday as high temperatures are expected.
Below is a list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Monday, June 18.
NEW JERSEY
- Hackensack SD (Bergen) - Closing at 12:30 p.m.
- Jersey City SD (Hudson) - Closing at 12:45 p.m.
- Paterson SD - Closing at 1:10 p.m.
- Edison SD - Early Kindergarten will dismiss at 11 a.m. Late kindergarten will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Middle school will dismiss at 1 p.m. High school will dismiss at 12 p.m.
- Wayne SD - Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. High schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. P.M. Kindergarten will close at 1:15 p.m. P.M. Preschool will close at 12:30 p.m.
- Bloomfield - All Bloomfield Schools will operate on a 1/2 day schedule.
- Harrison School District - Closing at 1:11 p.m.
- Belleville SD - Belleville high school will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., all elementary schools will dismiss at 12:35 p.m., and Belleville Middle School will dismiss at 1:04 p.m.
- Newark SD - Closing at 1 p.m.
NEW YORK
- Mamaroneck SD - All elementary schools AND Hommocks to dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
CONNECTICUT
- Danbury SD - The high school will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., the Alternative Center and REACH at 10:20 a.m., Endeavor at 11 a.m., the middle schools at 11:10 a.m., early elementary schools at 11:50 a.m. and late elementary schools at 12:20 p.m.
- Newtown SD - All schools will close 3 hours early