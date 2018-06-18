Full list of school closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Schools will close early Monday as high temperatures are expected.

Below is a list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Monday, June 18.

NEW JERSEY

Hackensack SD (Bergen) - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Jersey City SD (Hudson) - Closing at 12:45 p.m.

Paterson SD - Closing at 1:10 p.m.

Edison SD - Early Kindergarten will dismiss at 11 a.m. Late kindergarten will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Middle school will dismiss at 1 p.m. High school will dismiss at 12 p.m.

Wayne SD - Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. Middle schools will dismiss at 12:40 p.m. High schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. P.M. Kindergarten will close at 1:15 p.m. P.M. Preschool will close at 12:30 p.m.

Bloomfield - All Bloomfield Schools will operate on a 1/2 day schedule.

Harrison School District - Closing at 1:11 p.m.

Belleville SD - Belleville high school will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., all elementary schools will dismiss at 12:35 p.m., and Belleville Middle School will dismiss at 1:04 p.m.

Newark SD - Closing at 1 p.m.

NEW YORK

Mamaroneck SD - All elementary schools AND Hommocks to dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

CONNECTICUT