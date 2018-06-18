Disgruntled gamer threatens to blow up Nintendo store in NYC

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says someone threatened to blow up a video game store over the removal of kiosks for a popular game.

The NYPD says that Nintendo New York store workers discovered the threatening message Saturday morning. Officials say the threat was concerned with the store’s removal of kiosks for the game series “Super Smash Bros.”

An NYPD spokesman says the threat was written in April but was discovered Saturday.

The NYPD says an investigation is underway.

A manager at the store declined to comment.