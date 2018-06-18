Con Ed customers in Staten Island asked to conserve energy amid repairs

NEW YORK – Residents in Staten Island are being asked Monday to conserve energy while Con Edison crews work to repair equipment problems, the utility said.

About 60,000 Con Ed customers are affected by the request.

Customers in the following neighborhood are asked to conserve energy by not using washers, dryers, microwaves or air conditioners if they’re not not needed for health or medical reasons:

New Brighton, St. George, Tompkinsville, Brighton Heights, Ward Hill, Stapleton, Grymes Hill, Clifton, Silver Lake, Rosebank, Ft. Wadsworth, Grasmere, Concord, Arrochar, South Beach, Ocean Breeze, Midland Beach, Grant City, New Dorp, and Dongan Hills.

Voltage in those neighborhoods has been reduced by 8 percent “as a precaution to protect equipment and maintain service as repairs are made,” the utility said.

The utility did not specify what kind of equipment problems its crews were fixing or when the conservation request would expire.

Temperatures in Staten Island on Monday climbed above 90 degrees.