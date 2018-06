Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He’s a man of many talents - and if you’ve been wondering what Alan Cumming had been up to these days, then you’re in luck because we went straight to the source.

While wearing a fantastic suit, as usual, Alan Cumming talked to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about his new show “Legal Immigrant” at Cafe Carlyle and Joe’s Pub. He also talked about his new CBS series “Instinct” and lots more.