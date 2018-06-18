2 arrested in 2012 stabbing death of U.S. Marine from New Jersey

Two men were arrested in the 2012 stabbing death of a U.S. Marine from New Jersey, officials said Monday.

George Anikow, an Afghanistan war veteran and father of three, was killed by stab wounds to the neck, the Associated Press reported at the time of his death in 2012. Anikow was killed in the Philippines.

“The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines welcomes the arrests of Galicano Datu III on June 12 in Mandaluyong City and Crispin dela Paz on June 14 in Marikina City by the National Bureau of Investigation for the violent death of George Anikow on November 24, 2012, bringing some measure of justice to this senseless crime,” the embassy said in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation of Philippine law enforcement authorities in locating and apprehending the perpetrators.”

I congratulate the NBI for their arrest of two of the perpetrators in the violent death of George Anikow, bringing some measure of justice to this senseless crime. — Ambassador Sung Kim (@USAmbManila) June 18, 2018

Anikow was 41 when he was killed, according to his obituary in the Asbury Park Press. His wife was an American diplomat.

He was a soccer and baseball coach, the Asbury Park Press reported. Anikow was “always ready to help a neighbor or friend in need. He loved his family with his whole heart yet he saved some space for his community and the friends he made there.”