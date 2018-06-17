Woman fatally stabbed at racetrack 1 week after Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NY — A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at Belmont Park on Sunday.

Police responded to a call at the racetrack around 6:30 a.m. The victim, an employee, was found in a racetrack barn. She’d suffered multiple stab wounds.

Security officers at the track became alarmed when they saw a loose horse, police said. They investigated the area and found the victim.

They also found a man running nearby and held him until police arrived, Newsday reported. Police said the man used to date the victim. He was taken into custody.

Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned when “medically practical,” police said.

Officials referred to the stabbing as a “targeted incident” during a press conference. Police have not yet found the knife used in the stabbing.

The victim worked as a hot walker at the track, cooling down horses, Newsday reported.

She has been identified as Maria Larin, of Elmont.

Races were scheduled for Sunday. Belmont Park is home to the Belmont Stakes, the final race in the Triple Crown.