News Closeup: NYC’s $2 billion deal to fix NYCHA; historic summit in North Korea

The federal government filed an 80-page complaint this week accusing the New York City Housing Authority of mass negligence.

The civil complaint cites safety violations affecting thousands of NYCHA residents. It led Mayor Bill de Blasio to sign a $2 billion deal with federal authorities to fund public housing repairs.

Under the agreement, a federal monitor will step in to reform the agency. But community leaders and those who live in the city’s public housing units are not convinced the deal will promote accountability or that the funds will be distributed where they are most needed.

In this edition of News Closeup, hear from PIX11’s Monica Morales, who has been on the forefront of the NYCHA investigations, Manhattan borough president Gale Brewer and Ronald Topping, president of the Tenants’ Association at the Adams Houses.

Then, this week, a historic meeting took place between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The president called the Singapore summit a complete success after the North Korean leader signed an agreement to eliminate his nuclear stockpile. But many critics remain skeptical that the agreement will truly lead to nuclear disarmament. Hear from Alain Sanders, political science professor at St. Peter’s University.