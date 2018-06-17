Several New Jersey schools to close early due to excessive heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY — The schools in New Jersey will close early Monday because of excessive heat.

Schools in Jersey City, Edison and Paterson will announced Sunday they will be having early dismissals.

Jersey City schools will close at 12:45 p.m., and there will also be no after school programs or CASPER programs, the district announced Sunday.

Edison public schools will end classes anywhere between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. depending on the students' year, for school hours, click here.

Paterson public schools will also have early dismissal for students at 1:10 p.m. and a 1:30 p.m. dismissal for staff.

A heat advisory was issued for parts of New Jersey and Westchester County for Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with heat index values expected to hit 100 in the afternoon.

When exposed to extreme heat, illness and death are among the risks the population can face if they do not stay cool.

Jersey City mayor, Steven Fulop, announced the city will open their regular cooling centers citywide.

Residents are also advised to check on seniors and neighbors that may need assistance.