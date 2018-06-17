Bicyclist killed after crashing into Manhattan Bridge guardrail

MANHATTAN — A bicyclist was killed after he struck a guardrail on the Manhattan Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at about 1:05 p.m.

A 36-year-old Phillip Ginsberg was riding his bike on the eastbound lane of the Manhattan Bridge when he fell off his bicycle and struck his head on one of the bridge’s support beams, police said.

Ginsberg, who was wearing a helmet, lost consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Correction: Police initially said the victim was 28.