Beat the heat: Con Edison offers energy saving tips while staying cool

NEW YORK — Hot weather is forecasted to come our way the next few days, and Con Edison has offered tips on how to help their customers stay cool while saving money.

Set air conditioning to the highest comfortable temperature. Con Edison says for every degree you lower the thermostat, your bill is driven up by six percent.

Close doors to keep cool air in and hot air out.

Even when you use your AC, use ceiling and other fans for better circulation and additional cooling.

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed (40 percent of unwanted heat comes through the windows).

Turn off AC units, lights and other appliances when you’re not home, or use a timer to turn on the AC about a half-hour before arriving home.

Keep AC filters clean.

Run home appliances, including washing machines and ovens, in the early morning or late at night when its cooler outside.

Crews will also be prepared to respond to power outages that may occur during the extreme heat.

Forecasts say hot and humid weather is expected Monday with temperatures in the 90s. A heat advisory was issued for parts of New Jersey and upstate New York between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power.