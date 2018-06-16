Young girl rescued by Good Samaritan after falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A female child was rescued by a Good Samaritan Saturday afternoon after she fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the D/N line at the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center subway station.

Police say the girl got off the train, then tried to get back on when the doors closed. The child then ran after the train and fell between two train cars.

She was immediately pulled to safety by a Good Samaritan and was not struck by the train. She was not seriously injured, and only suffered bumps and bruises.