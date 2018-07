× Pedestrian struck in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after they were struck in Queens Saturday morning.

Officials receive a call at about 9:49 a.m. along College Point Boulevard and 41st Road in Flushing.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Their condition was not immediately made known.

