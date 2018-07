EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An NYPD officer is injured after she was struck by a car in East Harlem.

The officer was going to break up a fight between two people along Lexington Ave. and E. 125th St. in East Harlem, when she was struck by a vehicle, said police.

She suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene, authorities said.

No charges have been filed.