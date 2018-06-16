MTA to remove ‘Museum of Sex’ ads from buses amid controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 2002, the Museum of Sex has stood on a busy corner in Midtown, Manhattan without much controversy.

Until now.

Large ads on practically every city bus is changing all that.

Some MTA bus drivers said they agree with the MTA’s decision to remove controversial Museum of Sex ads from the front of city buses.

Female bus drivers had been complaining to MTA higher ups that the signs threatened their safety after some passengers allegedly made rude and harassing comments.

The MTA is saying they do plan to remove the signs but it’s unclear when and where.

A statement from MTA Communications Director Jon Weinstein:

“The safety of our workers and all those who use NYC Transit is our top priority. After hearing from bus drivers earlier this week we have begun the process of moving these ads.”

At a bus stop in Midtown, Daryl Jervis, said he understood that this was a “tricky issue.”

The Museum of Sex sees the removal of these ads as a violation of their First Amendment rights, halfway into a month-long ad campaign on city buses.

A museum spokesperson said: “As we take that issue very seriously, we have conducted and recorded a dozen interviews of bus drivers in the past two days and have not received a single negative response. One female driver even inquired: "Where is the Museum of Sex? I would like to visit.

The Museum of Sex advertising campaign currently running on the front of the MTA's buses has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media and with two weeks left in the campaign, we hope to resolve this issue with the MTA and the community amicably, without having to escalate this to a first amendment case.”