20 firefighters injured battling massive fire in Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island — At least 20 firefighters were injured battling a massive fire that ripped through several homes in Staten Island Saturday.

The blaze started around 7 p.m. and spread through at least four homes on Steinway Avenue.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the area as for miles.

More than 250 firefighters battled blaze for hours trying to contain the flames after the fire spread to a second two-family home.

While no residents were injured, more than 20 firefighters were, including one serious injury.

Fire officials say hydrants on the block were not working and that made fighting this fire that much more difficult and the fire chief said an FDNY fire marshal actually lived at the address where the fire started but he was at work at the time and his family was at the shore for the weekend.

Residents who live in the two two-family homes destroyed by flames could barely speak about what they lost, but others in the neighborhood described what they saw.

“I saw this big, black plume and I said this is a fire,” Howie Schlectman, a Neighbor, told PIX11.

Oshri Reuven, whose father and mother live in the House next to the homes on fire told PIX11.

“I was told by firefighters that it was a matter of minutes and my parents home would be destroyed,”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.