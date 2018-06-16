Beyoncé and Jay-Z release surprise album ‘Everything Is Love’

The Queen B has done it again.

Beyoncé released a surprise album, “Everything Is Love,” Saturday evening, and this time, it’s a collaboration with her husband, Jay-Z.

With no warning or promotion, the Carters announced the released of the joint album following their concert in London, during their “On the Run II” tour.

The nine-track joint release, is available on the streaming service Tidal — which is owned in part by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The singer gave a sneak peak Saturday of the first video off the album, “Ape S**t,” which according to a rep for the project was shot in May at The Louvre in Paris.

Beyoncé also shared other images from “Everything Is Love” including the album cover.

Naturally, the new music caused hysteria on social media.

The couple have independently dropped albums that have addressed the storms their marriage has endured.

In 2016, Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade” had fans debating its themes of love, betrayal, empowerment, tribalism and family.

The following year, Jay-Z released “4:44,” in which he admitted to cheating on his wife.

Jay-Z on mending his marriage to Beyoncé: We chose to ‘break that cycle’

The rapper told The New York Times that music helped him and his wife repair their breach.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session and we started making music together,” he said.

The new album is definitely a family project.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, makes an appearance at the end of the song “Boss” where she name-checks her infant siblings, twins Rumi and Sir.

“Shout out to Rumi and Sir, love Blue,” she says.