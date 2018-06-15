Woman hit in the head with large metal box in biased attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police are investigating an alleged biased attack in Manhattan after a woman hit another woman in the face with a large metal box, authorities said.

Just before 11:55 a.m., the victim, 57, was walking in front of 77 Warren St. when she was approached by a woman carrying a large metal makeup case, police said.

The woman began to yell racist comments at the victim while striking her in the face with the large metal box, said police.

The individual fled westbound on Warren Street, police said.

The victim suffered from a gash on her face and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities believe the attack was unprovoked and the two women did not know each other.

The individual is described to be between 30 and 40-years-old. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, light colored pants, and was carrying a black silver and black makeup case, police said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).