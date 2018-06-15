The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE from Levittown from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

LEVITTOWN, NY — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zip code 11756.

Friday, the PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes at Levittown as we celebrate our 70th birthday!

Join us as we celebrate 70 years of TV-making magic!

HOMETOWN TEAM: Levittown’s LAC Force softball team is headed to nationals, but not without showing us their skills and striking out Dan!

BIRTHPLACE OF SUBURBAN LIFE: You can`t go to Levittown without celebrating the fact that the town is the birthplace of suburban life. Oji takes a tour of the city and its historic spots.

THE MAGIC GARDEN - The legacy lives on: We can’t celebrate 70 years of WPIX without talking about The Magic Garden. That’s right, Carole Demas and Paula Janis of The Magic Garden join us in Levittown! Airing from 1972 to 1984 these two women had a lasting impression on children and adults.

Watch Carole and Paula perform:

Making "Avocado Tostadas" with DJ Chef: Everyone knows that avocado is the new trend. DJ chef shows you how he makes his "remix" version of avocado toast.

Sweet Surrender bake shop: If you come to Levittown you need to make a stop at Sweet Surrender bake shop. A donut, croissant and cannoli all in one, the "Crannoli" is their trademark special.