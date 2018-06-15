Summer traveling expected to break records

NEWARK, N.J. — A record-breaking 243 million people are expected to travel by airline this summer, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, single-day screening records have already been broken within the first few months of the year and checkpoint security is fully staffed in preparation for this summer.

Newark Liberty International Airport usually has about 58,000 travelers each day, but this summer they are predicting 75,000, according to the TSA.

Additionally, LaGuardia airport may have more than 50,000 passengers and John F. Kennedy airport over 100,000 passengers, the TSA said.

“Travelers should expect a line at the check-in counter, at the car rental desks and at the checkpoint during the summer season,” said Federal Security Director Thomas Carter.

It is important to get to the airport two hours before a scheduled flight so that travelers can go through airport security efficiently, according to the TSA.

There are a few things that passengers can do to assist TSA with keeping wait times to a minimum during security checks, said an TSA officer.

For some helpful tools and travel tips, visit the TSA website.