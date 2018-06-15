NJ teen in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey teen is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.

Cristian Valdez, 15, of Englewood, remained in the hospital Friday in a medically induced coma.

Valez was found late Monday night, but it's not known for how long he was lying in the road before he was discovered near Knickerbocker Road and Bilmar Place. His skateboard was by his side, authorities said.

Police are still searching the hit-and-run driver who hit the high school freshman and left him in the street.

Investigators said the vehicle involved is an early 2000s model and they are looking for a vehicle with front-end damage. The car also likely has damage to its bumper, hood and windshield.

Meanwhile, Valdez’s family is by his side at the hospital, praying he will pull through.

Neighbors and family are distributing flyers, asking for help in finding the driver who fled the scene.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen's recovery. In one day, the fundraiser has raised half of its $10,000 goal.

