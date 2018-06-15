Free food, deals and Father’s Day celebrations across NYC this weekend

Aside from the beautiful weather in the forecast for Father’s Day weekend, there’s no better way to celebrate than with free food, special deals and outdoor activities.

Whether it’s getting your dad a free haircut, grabbing a discounted scoop of ice cream or soaking up the sun at a free concert, there’s tons to offer this holiday weekend across the tri-state area.

Here’s a round-up of Father’s Day weekend events:

Watson Adventures’ Secrets Of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt: The Secrets of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt is a fun activity for both adults and children of all ages. The event will be hosted in the park on Saturday near 72nd Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Father’s Day BBQ: Hope City Church of Brooklyn is hosting a day of family fun with games and food ahead of the holiday on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. The free event will be hosted at the church’s East New York campus on New Lots Avenue.

Rubin Museum Block Party: The Museum of Art will host its annual summer party with an variety of family activities, performances, and free museum admission. The party will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum: Celebrate Father’s Day weekend on the mansion lawn with items on sale like beer, brats, and hot dogs. All fathers will be admitted for free while admission for adults is $10 and $5 for children. Register here.

Father’s Day Pop Up: EVEN Pop Up is hosting the perfect event for music-loving dads. The Pop Up will include live performances, record release parties, and podcasts. There will also be a feature performance by The Queens Cartoonists. The event will be held in SoHo on 130 Greene Street. Space is limited, register here.

White Plains Concert: Everyone is invited to a free concert in Turnure Park at 7 p.m. with a performance from The Doobie Others. The show, which will be held on Sunday, will pay tribute to the Doobie Brothers.

Special Father’s Day Deals:

Bruegger’s Bagels: Kick off the holiday with this buy one get one sandwich deal from the bakery franchise.

Show Dad twice the love this #FathersDay with our buy one get one sandwich deal on Sunday! Maybe he’ll even share with you… maybe 😏. Claim your BOGO sandwich here: https://t.co/hheloAz2SA (📷: @skeatsnyc) pic.twitter.com/AdNZmyJ5LM — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) June 14, 2018

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse: Dads dining at the restaurant on Father’s Day are eligible for a free dining card from Offers.com that includes a complimentary lunch, Sunday brunch or dinner for a later visit.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Dads eat free on Sunday with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10. Some menu restrictions may apply.

Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 off any ice cream cake or cookie cake. Use the printable coupon or promo code. Specialty cakes for Father’s Day include the Cold One Cake, which is shaped like a mug of beer.

Firehouse Subs: Customers get a free medium sub with this coupon with the purchase of any medium or large sub, side on Sunday.

T-mobile: Starting Friday and throughout the weekend, fathers can receive a complimentary hot lather shave or haircut at T-mobile signature stores in such as New York City, Miami and Chicago. Brave customers who dare to get a “T” shaved on their head and share it on social media, are eligible for a chance to win a new phone.

Walmart: The Father’s Day sale includes up to 30 percent off tool sets and power tools and up to 35 percent off select work benches.

TCBY – Grab your dad a free small cup or cone of ice cream on Father’s Day at participating retailers of the frozen yogurt spot.