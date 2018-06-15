Driveways in Long Beach create parking problems for beachgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH — Parking in Long Beach can be tough, especially during peak beach times.

“It makes it worse on hot day summer weekends, there is nowhere to park,” said Vincenza Madonia, who owns a bungalow in the Long Island town.

“My daughter has friends who came all the way from the city and went back home because they couldn’t find a parking,” she said Friday.

And now it’s going to be even harder.

The city of Long Beach says over a thousand homes in the area that were destroyed after Superstorm Sandy were rebuilt and elevated - they now have larger driveways, but take away from street parking.

According to city officials, while they’re concerned about business and beachgoers, Long Beach residents are their priority -adding the new homes are more convenient and safer for storms.

“It’s safe and gives our residents parking when they come home 11 at night,” said Scott Kemins, Building Commissioner for the City of Long Beach.

Residents have mixed emotions.

“I’m seeing a lot of people who don’t use their garages and still the curb takes away from little normal parking we had,” said Madonia.

“We went thru devastation and had to rebuild our homes,” said Jen Broughal. “We pay a lot of money to live here and I feel bad for those residents that don’t have the parking but out-of-towners, they have to park and walk to the beach."

Residents say the city should add more public parking lots.