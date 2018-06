NEW HYDE PARK — At least two people were injured, one of them critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in New Hyde Park Friday morning, FDNY said.

Officials received a call at about 7:25 a.m. about a crash along Hillside Avenue and 268th Street in New Hyde Park.

At least two people were taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

One of the victims’ condition was described by FDNY as “very critical.” The second victim’s condition was not immediately known.