Yonkers firefighters arrested in bar brawls: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — Two Yonkers Fire Department members were arrested for fighting in bars, which left two victims with serious head injuries, police said Thursday.

On Monday, just before 2 a.m., Yonkers police responded to a 911 call about a fight and injury at Rory Dolan’s Bar & Restaurant located on McLean Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old man bleeding from his head, according to police.

The victim said that a man sat next to him at the bar and periodically intruded his personal space, police said.

The two men began to argue. The suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a bar stool and fled the scene with his party, according to police.

On the same morning, two hours later, police responded to a call about a fight at City Lights Gentleman’s Club located on 767 Yonkers Ave., police said.

Police observed a 31-year-old-man on the sidewalk in a semi-conscious state and bleeding from the head, according to police.

A group of men attempted to walk into the club and were turned down because it was closed. The victim was approached by one of the men and punched in the face causing him to fall and hit his head against the pavement, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with head and brain trauma.

Further investigation by detectives found that two Yonkers firefighters were allegedly responsible for the assaults.

Probationary firefighter Bogdan Kosilov, 25, of Yonkers, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

Fire Lieutenant Christopher Mitchell, 41, of Highland Falls, is charged with one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

Both suspects have been arraigned.

Kosilov has since been terminated and Mitchell has been suspended from Yonkers Fire Department.