× Woman shot, officer struck by SUV in NJ pursuit: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— A police officer was struck by a suspect’s vehicle during an investigation into a shooting in Jersey City, police said Thursday.

Authorities responded to an incident on Chestnut Street just before 12 p.m., where a woman was shot in the leg, Jersey City police said.

Police put out a description of the vehicle in connection with the shooting, and shortly thereafter, the car was spotted by authorities, police said.

As the officers approached the car to stop it, a Hyundai SUV sped off, striking a police officer in the process.

A police chase ensued, and the two suspects were quickly arrested, police said.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.