Target apologizes, pulls ‘Baby Daddy’ Father’s Day card from shelves

Target has apologized and pulled a “Baby Daddy” card from shelves, following social media complaints.

The Father’s Day Card was posted on Facebook by Takeisha Saunders.

She shared her outrage over the card’s cover image and “Baby Daddy” message. The post has since gone viral.

Saunders wrote, “You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!”

The card is now being removed from 900 Target stores, according to Fortune.

Target has apologized to customers saying, “We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended.”

Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018

A spokesperson for American Greetings told BuzzFeed the “particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband – which the inside copy makes clear.”

Thank you for raising this concern and bringing it to our attention. This card was intended to be a playful husband card, but we have notified the product team that it missed the mark. Please accept our sincerest apologies and know we will do better in the future. — American Greetings (@amgreetings) June 13, 2018

The inside of the card reportedly read: “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.”