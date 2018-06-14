Police release sketch of man who tried to kidnap 8-year-old girls on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Police on Thursday released a sketch of one of the men accused of attacking and attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girls in Mineola.

The girls were jump-roping when the man, and one other, walked up to them and chased them around the yard of a Maple Avenue home, police said.

PIX11 News spoke to the father whose daughter and goddaughter were the targets of the attack.

“The girls were jump-roping in the backyard and one of the perps said, ‘What’s your name? Do you want to come into my car? Do you want to come in to Chevy?’ then opened the gate and came in after them,” he said.

Both girls ran toward the house, but one of them was knocked to the ground by a man who then struck her in the face, leaving marks.

She screamed and kicked the man, scaring them both off, police said. One of the men drove off in a dark-colored vehicle. The other man fled on foot.

Both men wore blue T-shirts and yellow pants at the time of the attack. Police have asked for help identifying the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.