Teen arrested in connection with MS-13 killing on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, NY — Police said they have arrested the man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old in what was “no doubt” an MS-13 killing.

Jose Lopez, 19, was arrested and charged with murder about two weeks after police found the remains of his alleged victim Josue Amaya Leonor.

Officers found Leonor buried 5 feet underground about a mile into a wooded area in Roosevelt on May 30.

Leonor’s remains were discovered the day after an arrest was made in a separate MS-13 murder case.

In that other case, police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler, officials said. His body was also found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt. He’d been hacked to death with a machete, officials said.

MS-13 is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.

Lopez is set to be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.