Teen arrested in connection with MS-13 killing on Long Island

Posted 10:44 PM, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:32AM, June 15, 2018

ROOSEVELT, NY — Police said they have arrested the man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old in what was “no doubt” an MS-13 killing.

Jose Lopez allegedly murdered a 19-year-old man in Roosevelt. Police said it was “no doubt” an MS-13 murder. (Nassau County Police)

Jose Lopez, 19, was arrested and charged with murder about two weeks after police found the remains of his alleged victim Josue Amaya Leonor.

Officers found Leonor buried 5 feet underground about a mile into a wooded area in Roosevelt on May 30.

Leonor’s remains were discovered the day after an arrest was made in a separate MS-13 murder case.

In that other case, police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler, officials said. His body was also  found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt. He’d been hacked to death with a machete, officials said.

MS-13 is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.

Lopez is set to be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

