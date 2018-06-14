Men wearing construction gear break into Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Authorities are searching for two men who broke into a home while dressed as construction workers in Queens, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on April 19 around 11:40 a.m. at a home on 189th Street between 42nd Avenue and Station Road, according to police.

Two men wearing construction-like clothing approached the Murray Hill home and rang the doorbell, police said.

When there was no answer at the door, the men walked to the backyard where one of them climbed an awning and unsuccessfully attempted to get inside through a second-floor window, according to police.

Then the pair tried to enter the home's basement apartment. They broke a window, startling a 34-year-old woman who was inside sleeping, police said.

She screamed and the culprits ran away, heading south on 189 Street toward 42 Avenue, where they then got into a gray Nissan Quest mini-van and drove off, authorities said.

No property was reported stolen.

Neighbor Carol Reese said mostly women and small children live in the home that was targeted by the men.

Surveillance video released by police shows the men wanted in connection with the crime. They are described as having slim builds and wearing construction attire, including reflective green and orange jackets, boots, black masks and white hard hats.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

