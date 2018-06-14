Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about the dads on Sunday!

Whether it's for grandpa, your uncle or son-in-law, lifestyle expert Josh McBride has a few gift ideas for Father's Day

For The Beer Lover: Guinness Lover's Market Box (under $50)—includes four official GUINNESS pint glasses, coasters and pub snack mix for dad to enjoy

For The Fitness Buff: Cooling towels (under $20) from MISSION's HydroActive Max Collection—just launched earlier this year, simply 1) wet, 2) wring out and 3) SNAP for instant cooling effect at 30 degrees below average body temp

For The Liquor Connoisseur: Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 200thAnniversary Limited-Edition Pack -Hennessy.com

For The Workaholic: bluwinx Blue Light Protection Glasses—like sunscreen for your eyes—protects eyes from the damaging properties of blue light from phone + computer screens

For The Dapper Dude: Custom Dress Shirts from Jos. A. Bank (prices vary)—give dad something exclusive to him and his own personal style