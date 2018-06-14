Fireball whisky covers interstate after big rigs crash in Arkansas

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down an interstate in central Arkansas, leaving the roadway covered in Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Thursday morning.

The crash happen on Interstate 40 west between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reports.

The Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the crash, showing bottles of the syrupy booze scattered across the highway.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

Pulaski Co: A section of I-40 has been closed due to an accident. https://t.co/eUiW0xLItg for information. #artraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

It’s not the first crash that’s left an Arkansas roadway covered in food or drinks. In August of 2017, three separate crashes left spaghetti sauce, bourbon and frozen pizzas strewn across the asphalt.