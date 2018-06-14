Decomposed body found in Harlem: police

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Harlem — Police discovered a decomposing body of a man in a wooded area off a street in Harlem, police said Thursday.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious man off road in a wooded grove, just before 5p.m. Thursday, near West 147 Street and Riverside Drive, according to police.

Officers arrived to discover the clothed body of an unconscious and unresponsive man who is unidentified, police said.

The body had been in the location for weeks, police sources said.

There were no signs of apparent trauma to the body, sources said.

The investigation is ongoing.

