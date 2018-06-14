Authorities identify 2 men killed in small plane crash in NJ

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — State police have released the names of two men killed when a small plane crashed in a rural part of southern New Jersey.

The plane’s pilot, Robert Winner of Marlton, and the co-pilot, Timothy Scannevin of Southampton, were pronounced dead shortly after the Hawker Beechcraft 58 Baron aircraft went down Wednesday morning in Springfield Township. They were the only people aboard the aircraft.

The plane had taken off earlier Wednesday from South Jersey Regional Airport in Lumberton, about 10 miles southwest of the crash scene. It soon crashed and plowed through a field and across a roadway before striking a stand of trees

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.