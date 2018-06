NEW JERSEY — A tractor-trailer overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, causing traffic during the Wednesday morning commute.

It happened just before 6 a.m. when a tractor-trailer traveling on the southbound outer roadway lanes overturned, blocking multiple lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike south of Interchange 11.

One lane was open on the outer roadway, but trucks are getting diverted to the inner lanes.

Injuries were not immediately known.

AIR11 was over the scene: