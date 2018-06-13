Nassau County cop, wife plotted to rob big winner at casino: prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLANDIA, NY — A Long Island casino employee and her police officer husband allegedly plotted to rob a casino patron who'd won a lot of money, officials said Wednesday.

Christina Moeller, who works at Jake's 58, allegedly told her husband about the customer, prosecutors said. Bruce Moeller came to the casino looking for the lucky gambler, but couldn't find the Jake's 58 Patron.

The pair also allegedly considered robbing an armored car at the casino.

Mr. Moeller's bail was set at $15,000 cash or a $30,000 bond. His wife's bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

A Nassau County Police Department spokesman said Moeller had been suspended without pay while the investigation continues.

"Although all defendants are entitled to Due Process, it is extremely disappointing and disheartening to the department," he said. "We hold our members to an exceptionally high standard and these individuals do not represent the professionalism and honesty exhibited by the men and woman of the Nassau County Police Department."