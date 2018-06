GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Inactive World War II items were found at a Brooklyn home, police said Wednesday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a home along Avenue Z and W. 16th Street in Gravesend following a report of a suspicious device, police said.

Authorities determined the material found were inactive WWII items and are no threat to the public and not terrorism-related, police said.

The bomb squad was called as a precaution.