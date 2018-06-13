Bike-riding thief swipes phones from pedestrians in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN —A bike-riding thief swiped cellphones from at least six pedestrians in Manhattan, police said.

Some of the victims were on their phone when the man grabbed it from their hand's.

There was one other attempt when the man was unsuccessful. The thief began his spree on May 28 and the most recent incident was on June 4. He's targeted people in several Manhattan neighborhoods.

None of the victims — five men and two woman – were hurt.

The phones have been worth anywhere from $400-$1,000.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprit. He's in his late teens to early 20's and was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts and riding a white bicycle.

