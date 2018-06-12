NY suspends Uber driver’s license for booting kissing women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City has suspended the license of an Uber driver who booted two women after they kissed in his car.

A Taxi and Limousine Commission spokesman calls the driver's behavior "ridiculous." Allan Fromberg says it's 2018 and "this isn't the way we live any more."

The women — a couple in their 20s — were on their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan on Saturday when they exchanged what they called a "peck" on the lips.

They say Ahmad El Boutari forced them out. A confrontation ensued. In phone video taken by one of the women, the driver says kissing in an Uber is illegal.

The women and the driver did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

Uber says it does not tolerate discrimination and is investigating.