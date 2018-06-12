Mom dead, 6-year-old son critically hurt after being hit by car at Brooklyn bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son is critically injured after they were struck by a car while waiting for the bus in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, officials said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. at Remsen and Seaview avenues in Canarsie.

Witnesses told PIX11 News that two cars traveling at a high rate of speed collided, sending one of the cars careening into the bus stop, pinning the mother and child.

Police said it was determined that the first vehicle was traveling west on Seaview Avenue with a green light while a second vehicle was traveling east, attempting to turn left to Remsen Avenue on the green light.

As the second vehicle turned left, it struck the passenger side of the first vehicle's front, police said.

The collision caused the second vehicle to lose control and drove onto the sidewalk where the woman and her son were standing, police said.

The woman, Shaena Sinclar, 33, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The child remains in critical condition with a head injury.

Both vehicles remained on the scene.