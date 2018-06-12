Mom charged after 5-year-old girl found wandering alone in NJ

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A 5-year-old girl left home alone while her mother went to work was found by a postal worker as she wandered outside, police said.

A U.S. Postal worker found the child on June 5, wandering alone on the sidewalk outside of a home in the 100 block of Canal Way in Hackettstown, police said.

The postal worker flagged down a fire marshal who then called police.

Investigators said the child’s mother — Alison Gamba, 41, of Hackettstown — had left her child home alone while she went to work for the day in Whippany, about 30 miles away.

Gamba was charged on Monday with fourth-degree child neglect then held in the Warren County Correctional Facility, police said.