Man charged with repeatedly stabbing girlfriend in car, leaving her to die

GATES, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his girlfriend and leaving her to die after she fell from his moving Jeep in western New York.

Police in the Rochester suburb of Gates say Tuesday that Roger Lee Wiggins has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Tracy Henton-Williams. She was a special education teacher’s assistant in Rochester.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest and neck with a knife before she exited a moving car shortly before noon Monday. Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode described it as an act of domestic violence.

Wiggins was arrested after border agents stopped him as he attempted to cross the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into Canada near Niagara Falls.

A court official said Wiggins is being assigned a public defender.