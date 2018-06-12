Get ready for the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's go behind the gills and check the fins.

Participants are preparing floats and costumes for the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade on Saturday, June 16.

People are welcome to register to participate in the parade.

It has been described as a mesmerizing tradition that celebrates all shapes and sizes of seafaring creatures. It has come to represent the spirited, artistic and quirky nature of Coney Island itself.

Kate Dale offered PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker a look at this year's entry.

She works with friends to design and construct a float. During the past 23 years, she has become a crowd favorite and has won the title of Best Mermaid a number of times. This year, the entry is inspired by images from steam punk.

You will see the wild and the wonderful, bare-breasted and bare-chested, the near topless and the almost bottomless. The creatures from the ocean are definitively not fish out of water.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators come from all over the world to see this spectacle.